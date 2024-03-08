Insider Selling: Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Sells $1,876,500.00 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) Director Arani Bose sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total transaction of $1,876,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,106,358.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
PEN opened at $252.90 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.93 and a twelve month high of $348.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.99 and a 200-day moving average of $240.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 109.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.52.
Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $284.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Penumbra by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,159,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Penumbra by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,104,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Penumbra by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,289,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Penumbra by 6.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,067,000 after purchasing an additional 34,618 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.
