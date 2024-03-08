Oppenheimer Raises Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Price Target to $23.00

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Compass Diversified Price Performance
NYSE CODI opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.72. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 5.13.
Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 43.29%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Diversified
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CODI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 21,508.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,690,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the second quarter worth $18,605,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 3,095.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 461,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,891,000 after acquiring an additional 447,275 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,423,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,250,000 after acquiring an additional 167,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,925,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,962,000 after acquiring an additional 166,599 shares during the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Compass Diversified Company Profile
Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Compass Diversified
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.