Oppenheimer Raises Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Price Target to $23.00

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Compass Diversified Price Performance

NYSE CODI opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.72. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 5.13.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Diversified

In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 14,041 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $328,559.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,719.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Elias Sabo purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.10 per share, for a total transaction of $663,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 615,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,603,632.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 14,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $328,559.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,719.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 75,123 shares of company stock worth $1,684,632 and have sold 19,916 shares worth $471,596. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CODI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 21,508.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,690,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the second quarter worth $18,605,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 3,095.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 461,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,891,000 after acquiring an additional 447,275 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,423,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,250,000 after acquiring an additional 167,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,925,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,962,000 after acquiring an additional 166,599 shares during the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.