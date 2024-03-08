Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

Shares of ALG stock opened at $206.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.56. Alamo Group has a 52 week low of $157.74 and a 52 week high of $231.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamo Group

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.24, for a total value of $128,617.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,951.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alamo Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 5,380.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

