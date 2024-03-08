Brokerages Set Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) PT at $6.80

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDXS. Benchmark upgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Codexis to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Codexis by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Codexis during the first quarter worth $33,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Codexis by 3.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Codexis by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Codexis by 14.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDXS opened at $3.66 on Friday. Codexis has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $4.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $257.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.04.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

