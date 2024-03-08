Brokerages Set Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) PT at $6.80

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.80.
Several research firms have recently commented on CDXS. Benchmark upgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Codexis to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Codexis
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codexis
Codexis Stock Performance
Shares of CDXS opened at $3.66 on Friday. Codexis has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $4.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $257.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.04.
Codexis Company Profile
Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.
Featured Stories
