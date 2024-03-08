StockNews.com Downgrades Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $5.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $277.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32. Puma Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 41,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $185,868.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,936,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,146,892.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 41,396 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $185,868.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,936,947 shares in the company, valued at $31,146,892.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 15,682 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $70,412.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,666 shares in the company, valued at $577,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,811 shares of company stock worth $291,001 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 26.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 14.1% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 202,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 8.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 108,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,376 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 621.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 299,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 257,947 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 16.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,216,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 304,969 shares during the period. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib, oral), for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; and for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

