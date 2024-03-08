MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MGM. Macquarie reissued an outperform rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.90.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $42.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average is $41.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.18. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.57.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,229,100 over the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,227,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,241,000 after acquiring an additional 290,839 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,912,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,302,000 after purchasing an additional 82,134 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1,447.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,980,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723,659 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 544.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,995,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,267 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

