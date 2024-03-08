MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Raised to $97.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

MTZ has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.50.

Shares of MTZ opened at $91.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.97 and a 200 day moving average of $71.16. MasTec has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $123.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 1,261.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,727,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,825,000 after buying an additional 1,600,863 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in MasTec by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,963,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,085 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec by 44,834.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 798,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,434,000 after acquiring an additional 796,253 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $46,970,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in MasTec by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,439,000 after acquiring an additional 502,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

