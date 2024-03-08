Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ESNT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Essent Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays began coverage on Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.25.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $53.97 on Monday. Essent Group has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $56.45. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.62.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $297.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.18 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 62.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essent Group will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 247,969 shares in the company, valued at $13,638,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,982,000 after acquiring an additional 71,629 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,477,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,320,000 after acquiring an additional 75,825 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,875,000 after acquiring an additional 815,259 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Essent Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,327,000 after buying an additional 286,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Essent Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,025,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,326,000 after buying an additional 258,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

