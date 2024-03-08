Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Scotiabank

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.05.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $24.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.34.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $553.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 214.29%.

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 18,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $300,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,540,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,522,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,393,000 after purchasing an additional 290,998 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 5.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,135,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,192 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 5.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,476,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,501,000 after purchasing an additional 865,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,590,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

