Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $170.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $175.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $159.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.27 and a 200-day moving average of $160.59. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

