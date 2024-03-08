Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Immuneering Trading Up 4.4 %

IMRX stock opened at $6.68 on Monday. Immuneering has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $14.29. The firm has a market cap of $195.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of -0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average is $6.93.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts forecast that Immuneering will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 296.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 2,078.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 currently in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

