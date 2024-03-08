Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.
Immuneering Trading Up 4.4 %
IMRX stock opened at $6.68 on Monday. Immuneering has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $14.29. The firm has a market cap of $195.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of -0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average is $6.93.
Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts forecast that Immuneering will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immuneering
Immuneering Company Profile
Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 currently in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Immuneering
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.