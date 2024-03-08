Zevra Therapeutics’ (ZVRA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zevra Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Zevra Therapeutics stock opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Zevra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $7.28. The company has a market cap of $228.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.82.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZVRA. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $7,772,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $3,250,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,674,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,304,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,755,000. Institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

