UBS Group Cuts Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Price Target to $76.00

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Ziff Davis

ZD opened at $67.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.89 and a beta of 1.20. Ziff Davis has a 52-week low of $57.97 and a 52-week high of $78.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.30.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $288,967.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,131.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ziff Davis

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,693,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,892,000 after acquiring an additional 115,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,496,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,887,000 after buying an additional 65,736 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,004,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,492,000 after buying an additional 404,935 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,796,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,686,000 after buying an additional 220,199 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,771,000 after buying an additional 136,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ziff Davis

(Get Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.