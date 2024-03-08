Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBIFree Report) had its price objective hoisted by Benchmark from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ultralife Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Ultralife has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $159.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37.

Institutional Trading of Ultralife

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULBI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Ultralife in the third quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultralife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultralife in the third quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

