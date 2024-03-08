ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Earns Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TDUP. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $193.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ThredUp has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $4.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $81.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.30 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 22.12% and a negative return on equity of 59.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ThredUp will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $64,745.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,710,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,902,402.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $64,745.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,710,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,902,402.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 11,612 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $26,359.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 485,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,128.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,780 shares of company stock valued at $116,652. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ThredUp by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15,083 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of ThredUp by 52,547.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,035 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

