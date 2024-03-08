DA Davidson Boosts SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Price Target to $9.00

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on STKL. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunOpta presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.40.

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.19. SunOpta has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $8.58.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 22.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $181.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SunOpta will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian W. Kocher acquired 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STKL. Zazove Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 482,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 193,484 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 3rd quarter worth $922,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 556,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 38,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

