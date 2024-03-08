Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) PT Raised to $16.00

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Savara in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Savara in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Shares of SVRA opened at $5.59 on Monday. Savara has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $756.55 million, a PE ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, CFO David L. Lowrance sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,492.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Nevan C. Elam sold 93,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $442,000.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Lowrance sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 342,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,843 shares of company stock worth $884,741 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVRA. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Savara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Savara in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Savara in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Savara in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Savara in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

