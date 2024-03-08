Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Receives $313.89 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $313.89.

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

PANW stock opened at $286.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.21. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $176.30 and a one year high of $380.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $325.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.32.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,572,052.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,543,251.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,572,052.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,543,251.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,843 shares of company stock worth $29,088,185. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,827 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29,086.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $606,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,917 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,728,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,616,803 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $771,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,915 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

