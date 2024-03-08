The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.19.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

TJX stock opened at $95.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $102.84. The stock has a market cap of $108.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.37 and its 200 day moving average is $92.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

