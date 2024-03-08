Brokerages Set Aon plc (NYSE:AON) PT at $336.36

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $336.36.

AON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

AON Stock Performance

AON stock opened at $316.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.54. The company has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. AON has a fifty-two week low of $280.89 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AON will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,463,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 40,164 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.29, for a total value of $12,582,979.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at $49,991,685.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AON

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 106,777.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,643 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $423,030,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of AON by 41.8% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,547,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,363,000 after buying an additional 751,015 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $183,392,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AON by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,355,000 after buying an additional 620,067 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

