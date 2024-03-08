Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives C$63.03 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$65.38.

CM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cormark raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$63.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

CM stock opened at C$66.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.09. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$47.44 and a 1 year high of C$66.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$62.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$57.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

