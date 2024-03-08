Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives C$63.03 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$65.38.
CM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cormark raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$63.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 55.05%.
