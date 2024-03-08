Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Given New $119.00 Price Target at Barclays

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $110.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank lowered Digital Realty Trust from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.53.

DLR opened at $151.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $154.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

