Mizuho Lowers Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target to $23.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LTH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Life Time Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.43.

LTH opened at $14.69 on Monday. Life Time Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Life Time Group had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $558.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Life Time Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 10,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $147,369.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,700.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Life Time Group news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 10,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $147,369.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,700.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik Weaver sold 5,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $67,285.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,568.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 117.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 82.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 88.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 78.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

