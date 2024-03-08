Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Insider Sells $2,412,757.98 in Stock

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) insider Randall J. Fagundo sold 250,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $2,412,757.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,587.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN opened at $9.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -196.56 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.46. Hillman Solutions Corp has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $10.02.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $347.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.98 million. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLMN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,267,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,455,000 after purchasing an additional 110,730 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,922,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,706,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,554 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,811,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,412,000 after purchasing an additional 233,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,180,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

