Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) CEO Sells $2,457,500.00 in Stock

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,457,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,922,409.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of UNM stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNM. StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

