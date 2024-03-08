Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 212,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 36,599 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 17.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 26,887 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 45,035.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 48,638 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth about $904,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.
