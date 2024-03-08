Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 212,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 36,599 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 17.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 26,887 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 45,035.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 48,638 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth about $904,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

