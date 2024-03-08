Crane (NYSE:CR) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CR. StockNews.com raised Crane from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Crane in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a hold rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.67.

Crane Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $133.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.70. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $134.01.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $532.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.55 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. On average, analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Institutional Trading of Crane

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Crane by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $584,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959,145 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Crane by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,894,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,282,000 after acquiring an additional 16,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Crane by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $193,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,048 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Crane by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,410,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $180,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Crane by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,095,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,567,000 after buying an additional 79,710 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

Featured Stories

