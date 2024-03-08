StockNews.com Lowers Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $38.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.02%.

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $151,198.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

