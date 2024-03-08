Truist Financial Cuts Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target to $75.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
BXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.63.
Boston Properties Stock Up 0.0 %
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Boston Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 323.97%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $889,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $904,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 8,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 221,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,195,000 after acquiring an additional 23,795 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 684,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,742,000 after acquiring an additional 51,926 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $582,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Boston Properties Company Profile
Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
