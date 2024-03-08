Bank of America Initiates Coverage on American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AHR. KeyCorp started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday. They issued a mkt outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AHR

American Healthcare REIT Stock Up 0.4 %

Insider Activity

NYSE:AHR opened at $13.80 on Monday. American Healthcare REIT has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $14.56.

In other American Healthcare REIT news, Director Mathieu B. Streiff bought 83,333 shares of American Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $999,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.