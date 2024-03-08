Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAUFree Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of AAU opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 22.82 and a current ratio of 22.82.

Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Almaden Minerals by 38.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 186,277 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

