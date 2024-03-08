Insider Selling: Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director Sells $4,503,659.30 in Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) Director William H. Lyon sold 77,210 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $4,503,659.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,058.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $58.41 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $34.10 and a 52-week high of $59.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.79 and a 200-day moving average of $47.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have commented on TMHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
