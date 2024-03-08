Amy Bohutinsky Sells 93,750 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $5,314,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,411.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Zillow Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ZG stock opened at $54.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of -79.50 and a beta of 1.85. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $59.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.69.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZG. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,054,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,731 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 16.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,275,000 after purchasing an additional 343,693 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $59,032,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,938,000 after buying an additional 39,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 50.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 946,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,397,000 after acquiring an additional 317,683 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

