Brokerages Set Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Target Price at $151.57

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.15.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Qualys alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QLYS

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $119,121.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,523,615.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $119,121.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,523,615.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total transaction of $961,210.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,994,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,987 shares of company stock worth $2,062,094 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Qualys by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Qualys by 218.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Qualys by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $167.90 on Friday. Qualys has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $206.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.12.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qualys

(Get Free Report

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.