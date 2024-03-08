Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.71.
CHUY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chuy’s from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Chuy’s from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.
CHUY opened at $34.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.13. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $43.17. The company has a market cap of $593.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.63.
Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $116.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
