Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Receives $18.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Kanzhun Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of BZ stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. Kanzhun has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $20.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.88 and a beta of 0.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 23.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,050,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,280,000 after buying an additional 581,094 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Kanzhun by 25.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 515,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after buying an additional 105,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Kanzhun by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 576,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after buying an additional 17,032 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Kanzhun by 15.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 535,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after buying an additional 71,216 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kanzhun by 42.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after buying an additional 216,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

See Also

