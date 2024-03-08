Brokerages Set Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Target Price at $8.14

Shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.14.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 20th.
Shares of SPRB opened at $5.39 on Friday. Spruce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The firm has a market cap of $219.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59.
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.
