Brokerages Set Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Target Price at $8.14

Shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.14.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SPRB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spruce Biosciences Trading Up 3.9 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPRB. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 281.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 28,907 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 315.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 43,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPRB opened at $5.39 on Friday. Spruce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The firm has a market cap of $219.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59.

About Spruce Biosciences

(Get Free Report

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.