Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTRA shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th.

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average of $26.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

