Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Down 2.9 %

AWX opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.78. Avalon has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalon

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avalon stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of Avalon as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

