BP (NYSE:BP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $42.30 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $38.60.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BP from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of BP from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of BP from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BP currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.26.

BP Price Performance

NYSE BP opened at $36.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.45. The company has a market cap of $103.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. BP has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $40.84.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $52.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.14 billion. BP had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.00%. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BP will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

BP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.4362 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 33.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of BP by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 44,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of BP by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of BP by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Stories

