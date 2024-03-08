Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Cowen from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.70.

BUD opened at $61.62 on Tuesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $107.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.95.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $14.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

