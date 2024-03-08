Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Director Sells $6,130,192.53 in Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,130,192.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 251,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $62.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.14. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $100.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNTH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.14.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Lantheus by 102.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 239.0% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 534.1% during the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

