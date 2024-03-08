Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) EVP Stephen Liang Sells 306,196 Shares

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:VRT opened at $72.09 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $73.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.75 and its 200-day moving average is $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,236,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,198,000 after buying an additional 30,511,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,855,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,018,000 after purchasing an additional 226,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 32.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,256 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,880,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,099,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,399,000 after buying an additional 1,226,985 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

