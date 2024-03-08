Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.36.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INE shares. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

In other news, Director Richard Gagnon acquired 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,408.75. In related news, Director Richard Gagnon bought 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,408.75. Also, Senior Officer Jean Trudel bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,840.00. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSE INE opened at C$8.69 on Friday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.05 and a 1 year high of C$15.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.68. The firm has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -70.59%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

