Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABEV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.86 price target on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Ambev from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Ambev by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ruggaard & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69. Ambev has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1443 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.89%.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

