Brokerages Set Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Target Price at C$19.86

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.86.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGI. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$19.50 to C$18.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Alamos Gold stock opened at C$18.14 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$13.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

