SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

SN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SharkNinja from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SharkNinja during the third quarter worth $229,844,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its stake in SharkNinja by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,171,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,185 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in SharkNinja during the third quarter worth $99,595,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its stake in SharkNinja by 349.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,349,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pertento Partners LLP lifted its stake in SharkNinja by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 997,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,057,000 after purchasing an additional 72,782 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SN opened at 55.68 on Friday. SharkNinja has a 12 month low of 25.84 and a 12 month high of 57.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported 0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.86 by 0.08. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of 1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. SharkNinja’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SharkNinja will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

