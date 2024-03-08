Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EVRI shares. StockNews.com lowered Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Everi from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Everi alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Everi

Institutional Trading of Everi

Everi Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Everi in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 42.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 37.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $9.41 on Friday. Everi has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $787.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.67.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.99 million. Everi had a return on equity of 42.93% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Everi will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Everi

(Get Free Report

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.