Brokerages Set Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Target Price at $68.50

Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the three research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.50.

MTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Brett Argirakis sold 2,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $177,460.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,695.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Brett Argirakis sold 2,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $177,460.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,695.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 14,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $993,831.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,175 shares of company stock worth $2,094,957 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,585,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,155,000 after purchasing an additional 341,092 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,267,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,702,000 after buying an additional 49,192 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,902,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,960,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 6.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,737,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,159,000 after buying an additional 104,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 395.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,334,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,013,000 after buying an additional 1,064,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

MTX opened at $72.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.22. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $73.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.44%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

