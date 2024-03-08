Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic stock opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. Key Tronic has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $7.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.43.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $145.42 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.72%.
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
