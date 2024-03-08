Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Stock Up 1.1 %

Key Tronic stock opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. Key Tronic has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $7.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $145.42 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Key Tronic

About Key Tronic

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTCC. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Key Tronic by 564.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 103,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 88,210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Key Tronic by 75.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 39,426 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Key Tronic during the third quarter worth $116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Key Tronic by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Key Tronic by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 23,626 shares in the last quarter.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

